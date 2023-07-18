INDIA

Delhi HC asks CBI to place copy of chargesheet against businessman in Excise policy case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place on record the copy of charge sheet in the plea challenging the trial court orders granting bail to two accused in the excise policy case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was hearing a plea moved by the probe agency against the trial court order granting bail to Aam Aadmi Party communication in-charge Vijay Nair and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

The court has posted the matter for hearing next on October 6.

Last year in November, Justice Yogesh Khanna had issued notice to Nair and Boinpally in the present matter.

The single-judge bench had also sought reply from the duo and deferred the stay on CBI’s plea.

Special Judge M K Nagpal of the Rouse Avenue Court had granted bail to the two accused.

CBI has contended that Nair is a position holder in a political party and that a large sum of money of Rs. 30 crores in cash came to Delhi from South India.

It was contended that bail was granted to the duo just because there were oral statements of witnesses stating the transactions, and that they did not have documents.

2023071841433

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Even a surgeon recommends lifestyle modification over quickfix solutions

    Struggling with gratitude?

    BJP intensifies its campaign for MCD elections

    Grab jobs in tourism, hospitality else outsiders will take it: Goa...