INDIA

Delhi HC asks Centre to sanction special educators’ posts in KVs

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to sanction regular posts of special educators for special children in KVs within eight weeks.

The order by the Chief Justice-led bench came on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by NGO Social Jurist seeking the appointment of special educators for students with disabilities studying in its schools, Advocate Ashok Agarwal said.

The petitioner was seeking direction to KVS to forthwith create an adequate number of regular posts of special educators, frame recruitment rules, and recruit at least two special educators for each school.

“Respondent KVS till date has neither created permanent posts of special educator nor has framed recruitment rules nor has made any recruitment so far. It is also further submitted that despite the fact that respondents have as many as 5701 children with special needs as of December 31, 2021 in KVs across the country, till date, respondents have not taken steps to recruit special educators for the education of children with disabilities,” the plea read.

Non-appointment of special educators would not only discourage students with disabilities from studying to continue their studies but also discourage children with disabilities to take admission in KVs, it stated further.

20221117-191604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘MLAs poaching’ case hits BJP campaign in Munugode bypoll

    Shah on Channi’s demand for probe against Kejriwal: ‘Will personally look...

    VCK against non-Tamils applying for Alagappa varsity VC’s post

    Rape in Raj police station: SHO suspended, 18 cops transferred