Delhi HC asks DSLSA to provide compensation details in sexual offence cases

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to provide details regarding the compensation to victims who suffered sexual offences.

“Let the DSLSA give a detailed tabulation indicating cases where no offence has been made, cases where compensation has been paid, and cases where compensation is yet to be paid. The affidavit shall also indicate further steps taken by DSLSA in that regard,” said Justice Jasmeet Singh in an order dated April 26.

The bench took note that Kanwal Jeet Arora, Secretary, DSLSA, and counsel for DSLSA submitted that they have collated a list of 87,405 FIRs between January, 2012 to December 2017 wherein the FIRs were not forwarded from Delhi Police to the DSLSA.

He submitted that out of 87,405 FIRs, there may be some cases in which no offence has been made out and there may be some cases where compensation has been paid.

The matter will be heard further on May 31.

