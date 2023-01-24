INDIA

Delhi HC asks government to take action for removal of cows from roads

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to take action on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking removal of cows from the roads, and streets and putting them in shelter homes.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with a petition filed by advocate Faraz Khan.

The bench said that reiterating the guidelines is not the solution and if the measures are not taken, a strict action will be taken against the responsible authority.

It was contended before the court that despite the cow owners being provided spaces for keeping the cows and buffalos, the cows are left to roam around on roads.

“The presence of cows on the roads makes it hard for the public at large as it becomes difficult for the vehicle owners to pass through and leads to accidents and traffic jams,” the petitioner said.

He said that in order to save the cows by the drivers of these vehicles, accidents happen in different parts of Delhi and due to that traffic jams on the roads and streets also becomes a problem.

