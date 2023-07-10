The Delhi High Court on Monday scheduled, for August 3, hearing on a plea filed by city Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta.

Gahlot has accused Gupta of making “defamatory” remarks against him on Twitter regarding the procurement of DTC buses.

As per Gahlot, the tweets claimed irregularities in the procurement process of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

During the proceedings, the bench of Jutice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Gaurang Kanth encouraged both parties to resolve the dispute amicably, urging them to approach the matter with mutual respect and civility.

“Like gentlemen, put an end to it. These are elected representatives. These are honourable gentlemen,” said the bench.

The senior lawyer representing Gahlot has demanded that Gupta take down the defamatory tweets accusing the minister of corruption. In response, the advocate representing the BJP politician defended his client’s conduct.

However, the court questioned the feasibility of establishing the truth at this stage, especially when the trial regarding Gupta’s claims is still pending. It decided to postpone the hearing to provide an opportunity for the parties involved to explore the possibility of a peaceful resolution.

The court encouraged them to engage in a conversation and find a mutually agreeable settlement, emphasising the importance of putting an end to the ongoing dispute.

Gahlot had originally filed a civil defamation lawsuit against Gupta in 2021, seeking damages of Rs 5 crore. Citing relentless tweets that cast doubt on his integrity regarding the bus procurement, the Transport Minister earlier had said that a high-powered committee had already cleared him of any wrongdoing.

In response to this ongoing issue, the minister filed a suit seeking multiple remedies before a single judge. The suit seeks a restraining order against Gupta, prohibiting him from posting, tweeting, or publishing defamatory, scandalous, or factually incorrect content on social media platforms. It also aims to prevent Gupta from giving interviews, writing articles, or publishing blogs that pertain to the purchase of low-floor buses.

The minister also requested the removal of any existing defamatory content targeting him from social media platforms.

