INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC asks petitioner to file a better petition on overcrowding in Tihar jail

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the petitioner to withdraw and file a better petition against overcrowding of prisoners in Tihar jail.

The court said that even though the counsel is very vigilant, they need a better petition.

Recently, a petition was moved by NGO – Nyaya Foundation in form of a public interest litigation (PIL) stating that the number of prisoners in the jail had exceeded the actual capacity of each cell and there is a huge increment in the total population of inmates in the complex.

The plea said that the fundamental rights of the inmates as per Article 21 of the Constitution, wherein a peaceful and dignified lifestyle of an individual is covered, is being violated by unnecessary overcrowding.

According to the plea, even after the apex court’s order, the casual arrests have not stopped and have led to overcrowding beyond capacity. And, this leads to affecting inmates’ lives as a result of mental and physical tortures caused to them.

The plea has sought direction for the implementation of the Probation of Offenders Act, which provides for the release of offenders on probation.

The plea mentioned that if the persons who are in Tihar prison complex in any case which is punishable for lesser than three years and are first-time offenders, the probation report must be considered to release them on bail.

20221219-132604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2018 law, Birubala Rabha’s campaign contain witch hunts in N-E

    College student arrested for blackmailing women in K’taka

    Centre approves Rs 229 crore for Shimla sewerage project

    China sends its top trouble-shooter to Pakistan to discuss deployment of...