BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Delhi HC asks Tata SIA Airlines, Kannada news network to not take any coercive action

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court recently asked a Kannada news network (Vistara News) and Tata SIA Airlines (owners of Vistara Airlines) to not take any coercive action until the next date of hearing, as the latter had filed a trademark infringement suit.

The Karnataka-based news publication had opposed the ex-parte injunction passed against it on November 22.

“Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, defendant and all others acting for and on its behalf are restrained from using plaintiff’s registered and well-known trademark Vistara, in any form or manner whatsoever, including but not limited to its variations in vernacular languages such as Kannada, amounting to infringement and are also restrained from passing off its services or goods as that of the plaintiff (Tata SIA Airlines),” the court had ordered.

Justice Amit Bansal while listing the matter for the next hearing on December 15 said, “Issue notice…Without prejudice to the rights and contentions of the parties, it is agreed between the counsels that no coercive steps shall be taken by either of the sides till the next date of hearing.”

Tata SIA had filed a plea stating that it is the registered proprietor of the trademark ‘Vistara’ and the defendant has completely copied the mark to confuse the customers into believing that its services and packages originate from the plaintiff.

“Being declared a well-known trademark, Vistara is entitled to the highest degree of protection,” Tata Airlines had told the court.

20221205-202804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Maruti on course to become India’s highest car exporter in FY22...

    Adani portfolio companies complete Rs 15,400 crore primary equity transaction with...

    Crypto, blockchain, NFT jobs witness 804% rise in India post Covid:...

    Centrum Broking sees large banks’ outlook attractive on strong Q3FY22 growth