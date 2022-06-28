In interim relief to slum dwellers in the national capital’s Nizamuddin area, the Delhi High Court has ordered the authorities to halt a demolition process.

While giving the interim relief till July 11, in a recent order, a vacation bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna observed that the people in the Gyaspur area in the city have been living there since 1995.

As per the plea, the T-Huts settlement in the area comprises 32 jhuggis/households. They also submitted that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has no alternative plan for their rehabilitation and they are living there for over two decades.

The petitioners also expressed apprehensions about the use of bulldozers as the heavy vehicles were parked in the area and the authorities asked them to leave the area. They also sought a survey be conducted for their rehabilitation as per the DUSIB policy of 2015 and to direct authorities to rehabilitate them prior to eviction/demolition of their jhuggis, and to follow the Delhi Slum & JJ Rehabilitation and Relocation Policy, 2015 and the Protocol (for removal of jhuggis) in letter and spirit.

Further hearing in the matter will be on July 11.

