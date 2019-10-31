Delhi HC Chief Justice holds meeting over Tis Hazari clash

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel on Saturday held a meeting with senior police officers over the clash of advocates and policemen at the Tis Hazari court complex, sources said.

According to sources, some judges of Delhi High Court were also present in the meeting and had a discussion with senior police officers.

A meeting is also scheduled between Justice Patel and Commissioner of Police on Sunday, sources said.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Bar Association has also met Justice Patel over the issue.

As per sources, three senior judges of Delhi High Court have visited St. Stephens Hospital to check on advocate Vijay Varma, who has received bullet injury in the right side of the chest.

Commenting on the incident, senior Congress leader and senior advocate Salman Khurshid said that the attack on the layers is a matter of concern. “I believe the attack on the lawyers holds is a problem for the democracy. Proper enquiry should be done. Facts and truth should come out but it’s a sad incident,” he said.

“Advocates are last resorts to the justice and if advocates also come under attack then the whole fraternity will be on the verge of collapse and it’s a sad incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, senior advocate and Congress leader KTS Tulsi said, “The police and lawyers should not be at loggerheads with each other as they are the two arms of the court. Such incidents of manhandling with the lawyers by the police is saddening.”

The clash erupted after a minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking.

“Twenty police officials including one Addl DCP and 2 SHOs have sustained injuries. 8 advocates have also sustained injuries. In the fire 12 private motorcycles, 1 QRT gypsy of police & 8 jail vans outside the lock up were damaged,” the police said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising officials of the Crime Branch and headed by Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP) will be formed to look into the entire sequence of events and based on its findings, further action will be taken.

–IANS

