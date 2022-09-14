The Delhi High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition regarding the handling of the bodies of Covid-19 victims during its second wave last year as the pandemic is almost over.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Mujeeb ur Rehman last year was seeking direction to Delhi government and the department concerned to formulate a concrete plan with sufficient infrastructure to provide facilities like mortuary, funeral, transportation and handling facilities to the people for dead bodies, probably infected by Covid-19, in this high time of urgency.

During the course of the hearing on Wednesday, the petitioner pleaded to impose heavy cost on city government for its failure to respond in the matter.

However, closing the plea, the bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that no further orders are required in the matter as the pandemic is almost over.

In his plea of last year, the petitioner had sought a dedicated 24×7 telephone helpline number to provide services in respect of any dead body, a dedicated transportation facility, and dedicated teams of trained people to handle the dead bodies.

He also sought direction to formulate and implement an effective and concrete plan with sufficient infrastructure to identify and prepare sufficient mortuaries for keeping all such bodies, identify and prepare sufficient funeral places for the respectful cremation and/or burial of such dead bodies, and invite NGOs and volunteers and impart necessary training so they can be resourceful in performing this social service.

