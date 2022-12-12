INDIA

Delhi HC defers hearing on Asiya Andrabi’s case challenging NIA’s seizure of property

The Delhi High Court on Monday deferred hearing the pleas by two Kashmiri separatists, Sofi Fehmeeda and Asiya Andrabi against the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for seizure of their car and house, respectively in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

The court has listed the matter for next hearing on February 28, 2023.

In 2019, the NIA issued attachment orders for the seizure of Andrabi’s house and her associate Fehmeeda’s car, alleging that these properties were proceeds of terrorism and were used to further terrorist activities.

Andrabi is the chief of the banned terrorist organisation, Dukhtaran-e-Millat, which advocates for the violent secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India. She has been charged with violating the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

On directions of the Union home ministry, the NIA registered a case against them and the organisation.

