The Delhi High Court on Wednesday deferred hearing on a petition filed by Farman, one of the four convicts in the murder case of former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Nido Pavitra’s son Nido Tania, who was killed in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area in January 2014.

Farman’s counsel argued that since Farman has already served more than half of his sentence, seven years, the remaining time may be suspended. In addition, he said the defendant was out on temporary bail and pleaded that it be continued.

The counsel also said that the sentences of the other three co-accused had already been suspended.

Justice Anup Kumar Mendiratta listed the matter before the concerned roster bench for hearing on February 14.

On November 18, 2021, Farman’s sentence was suspended till the next date of hearing.

Tania, who was then 20-year-old, had died of severe head and lung injuries following an attack by shopkeepers and others in the Lajpat Nagar area on January 29, 2014. Tania’s family and friends had alleged that the accused hurled racial slurs at him and also made fun of his hair.

The other three convicts in the case were Pawan, Sunder Singh and Sunny Uppal. While Sunny received a three-year sentence, Pawan and Sunder were awarded seven-year imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Farman, who had been awarded a 10-year prison sentence, was granted three months’ bail by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait in May 2020, with the requirement that he furnished a personal bond of Rs 10,000 to the jail superintendent.

