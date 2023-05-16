INDIA

Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to woman duping people over govt jobs

The Delhi High Court expressed concern over rising incidents of fraudsters duping people in the guise of offering government jobs, as it denied anticipatory bail to a woman accused of impersonating as a senior police officer and giving fake training to victims.

Dismissing the woman’s plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said it is a very serious offence which needs to be investigated properly.

“I consider that the facts of the present case are very serious in nature. There are ample numbers of cases where innocent people are being allured and cheated in the name of providing government jobs. This is a very serious offence which needs to be investigated thoroughly and is not a fit case for the grant of anticipatory bail,” the judge said.

The court said the jurisdiction to be exercised under the Criminal Procedure Code has to be used sparingly and only in cases where there is an apprehension of false implication or harassment of the petitioner.

After a man had filed a complaint alleging job offer through his grandparents and Rs 3.5 lakh being demanded, an FIR was lodged against co-accused Ashish Choudhary, who posed as a sub-inspector. Amit Kumar, who pretended to be Choudhary’s senior, is also an accused.

As per the case, these fraudsters made their scam look quite genuine. The complainant paid Rs 5.5 lakh to the accused after which he was made to fill up a form and give the qualification documents and address proof along with photographs. Thereafter, according to the complaint, an appointment letter for a constable’s post was also issued to him by the “Department of Criminal Intelligence” and he was asked to undergo “training”.

Accused woman, Savita Tokas, used to give “training” to victims after posing as Additional Superintendent of Police/Superintendent of Police in the fake department.

Tokas’s bail plea was opposed by the prosecutor on grounds that she has been found directly involved in the case with the co-accused persons and that certain fake documents were recovered from the premises linked to the accused at the instance of other co-accused.

A picture of her wearing the uniform of a senior police officer was also presented before the court by the prosecutor.

