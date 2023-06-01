INDIA

Delhi HC denies stay on investigation against Ashneer Grover, wife in BharatPe fraud case

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant a stay on the investigation against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, prominent figures in the business world, in connection with an FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that at this stage, no case is made out for staying the investigation.

However, the High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police and BharatPe on a plea by Grovers seeking quashing of the FIR, as well as the application seeking stay of the investigation.

Delhi Police’s EOW filed the FIR in May based on a complaint lodged by BharatPe, accusing the couple of involvement in a fraudulent activity amounting to a staggering Rs 81 crore.

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay the investigation indicates that the legal proceedings against the Grovers will continue unabated.

The FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police official privy to investigation said that a complaint was received and after initial enquiry into the allegations, the FIR was registered.

“We welcome the registration of an FIR by the EOW in the company’s complaint in relation to the criminal offences by Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. For the last 15 months, the company has been facing a vicious and malicious campaign run by Grover against the company, the board and its employees,” said BharatPe in a statement.

“The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecunary gains. This FIR will now enable the law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books,” it said.

“We have full faith in our country’s judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities. MZM legal is advising us (BharatPe) on the criminal case,” it added.

20230601-143602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala Blasters FC midfielder Adrian Luna to miss Super Cup

    Amarinder was running govt on BJP’s directions: Priyanka

    Actor Yami Gautam summoned in alleged Forex violation case

    ‘Mumbai-Karnataka’ region to be called ‘Kittur Karnataka’ henceforth