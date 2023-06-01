In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant a stay on the investigation against Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, prominent figures in the business world, in connection with an FIR registered by the Delhi Police.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani said that at this stage, no case is made out for staying the investigation.

However, the High Court issued notice to the Delhi Police and BharatPe on a plea by Grovers seeking quashing of the FIR, as well as the application seeking stay of the investigation.

Delhi Police’s EOW filed the FIR in May based on a complaint lodged by BharatPe, accusing the couple of involvement in a fraudulent activity amounting to a staggering Rs 81 crore.

The Delhi High Court’s refusal to stay the investigation indicates that the legal proceedings against the Grovers will continue unabated.

The FIR was registered under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A senior police official privy to investigation said that a complaint was received and after initial enquiry into the allegations, the FIR was registered.

“We welcome the registration of an FIR by the EOW in the company’s complaint in relation to the criminal offences by Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain and other family members. For the last 15 months, the company has been facing a vicious and malicious campaign run by Grover against the company, the board and its employees,” said BharatPe in a statement.

“The registration of the FIR is a step in the right direction which unearths various suspicious transactions made by the family for their personal pecunary gains. This FIR will now enable the law enforcement agencies to investigate deeper into the criminality and bring the culprits to books,” it said.

“We have full faith in our country’s judicial and law enforcement systems and are optimistic that this case will reach its logical conclusion. We will continue to extend all possible cooperation to the authorities. MZM legal is advising us (BharatPe) on the criminal case,” it added.

