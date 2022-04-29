The Delhi High Court has directed Ansal Properties & Infrastructure Ltd (APIL) Chairman Sushil Ansal and Vice-Chairman Pranav Ansal, among others, to personally appear before the court in connection with non-compliance of an earlier order on which the Landmark Group sought contempt action.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambani was dealing with the plea moved by petitioner Landmark Property Development and Company Ltd, seeking contempt action against the respondents APIL citing violation and willful disobedience of the January 5 order made by a co-ordinate bench of the high court.

The petitioners, award-holders under Arbitral Award dated September 7, 2018, were represented by advocates Ruby Singh Ahuja, Manmeet Kaur, Hancy Maini, Gurtejpal Singh and Anjali Dwivedi, associates from Karanjawala & Co.

Kaur submitted that the contemnors have not complied with even a single direction contained in the judgment dated January 5 which has compelled the award-holders to file the present petition.

The directions include that APIL has to deposit with the Registry of the Court Rs 32 crore, the differential amount remaining to be deposited, out of the principal amount of Rs 46.01 crore awarded by the learned arbitrator, within a period of four weeks from now.

It also said APIL shall continue, however, to maintain liquidity in its accounts at least to the extent of Rs 120 crore.

Also, in the event of default, the APIL shall deposit, with the Registry of the Court, an amount of Rs 200 crore, within a period of eight weeks, as per the earlier court order.

After the submissions, the court issued notice on the contempt petition, returnable May 12.

Considering the observations contained in the judgment dated January 5 and in view of the evident non-compliance of the directions issued thereby, the contemnors have been directed to remain present in the court personally on the next date of hearing, the court said while posting the matter for further hearing on May 12.

