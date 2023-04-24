INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC directs ASI to remove encroachments in Tughlaqabad Fort in 4 weeks

NewsWire
0
3

The Delhi High Court on Monday pulled up the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), saying it cannot be a “silent spectator” on the issue of encroachments in the historic Tughlaqabad Fort, and directed the agency to remove them within four weeks.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was dealing with pleas challenging rampant encroachment in Tughlaqabad Fort and warned that it will order personal appearance of top officials like the ASI Director, MCD commissioners, the sub-divisional magistrate and senior police officers if its directives are not complied with.

“This court cannot be a silent spectator (when order has been passed by the top court). The ASI is directed to take action for removal of the encroachment and SDM concerned and MCD will provide all logistical support for removal of encroachment… List after four weeks,” the bench said.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on May 26.

In 2016, the apex court had passed an order for removal of encroachments in the area.

The ASI, which has already pasted 1,248 notices on various structures within the fort, apprised the court that due to non-cooperation by other authorities, it is not able to remove the illegal structures.

The bench asked the Delhi Police with MCD and the SDM, to provide necessary support to the ASI in removing the encroachments. The lawyers for the MCD, the DDA and other authorities assured they will provide full assistance to the ASI.

A PIL was filed back in 2001 to protect, maintain and preserve the historic fort and the top court had directed the high court to keep a tab on these aspects.

20230424-210402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bihar court imposes fine on BJP MLA for model code of...

    PM congratulates Uttarakhand CM Dhami for winning bypoll

    Hero Homes begins war against cancer

    IPL 2023, mini-auction: All-rounders hit jackpot as Sam Curran becomes most...