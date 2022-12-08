The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to file a response in a suit filed by Angad Singh, a US-based with Vice News, on his deportation from India.

Justice Pratibha M. Singh on Wednesday issued a notice to the government while directing to file a response within four weeks.

Appearing for the Centre, Advocate Anurag Ahluwalia said that the affidavit will explain why the petitioner was denied entry into the country.

The matter will now be heard on January 27, 2023.

Singh is also a documentary filmmaker and an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holder.

He has covered important issues in his documentaries, including the Shaheen Bagh protests, the farmers’ protests and the Covid-19 pandemic in India, among others.

Singh was deported to New York in August this year.

His mother, through a Facebook post, claimed that he had come to India to meet his family in Punjab and it was because of his journalism that he was deported.

In his plea, Singh has mentioned that his fundamental right under the Citizenship Act, 1955, is being violated by not letting him into India.

He asked the court to restrain the government from violating his right.

Singh’s counsel has also sought a declaration that his deportation from the government was illegal and disclosure of all the materials and data available with the government related to him.

