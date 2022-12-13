HEALTHINDIA

Delhi HC directs IRDAI to ensure products for persons with disabilities soon

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court has directed the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) to ensure the products are designed and introduced on an early date for persons with disabilities so as to enable them to obtain health insurance coverage.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh has directed the IRDAI and the insurance companies to submit a status report before March 17, 2023, the next date of hearing.

The court also observed that the persons with disabilities would be entitled to health insurance coverage and products may have to be designed for them.

A plea was moved by Saurabh Shukla who is suffering from multiple health ailments, including tetraplegia due to an injury suffered in 2012.

Shukla, who uses a wheelchair and has limited use of his arms, had approached two insurance companies, Max Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd and Oriental Health Insurance Company Ltd but was refused any health insurance policy by both of them.

Oriental Insurance Company Ltd counsel submitted that Shukla’s request for health insurance was denied due to his medical history.

But the court said: “There should be no discrimination, as healthcare is concerned, against the he persons with disabilities. Right to life includes right to health and even healthcare.”

The court also allowed Shukla to once again approach these two companies.

By the next date of hearing, a proposal shall be ready, his case shall be considered while the question of extending insurance to him shall be reviewed, it said.

20221214-000803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Genes that ups obesity risk but protect identified

    Egypt receives new shipment of donated Chinese Sinovac vaccine

    Health infra ramped up to fight 3rd Covid wave: Kejriwal

    Israel’s first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi