After disposing of a PIL recently, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to take strict steps to stop prostitution networks operating as massage parlours.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the final order in a plea filed by a person named Ateet Bansal against the operation of “sex rackets or illegal flesh trade” in the national capital.

“Sex racket businesses operating under the garb of massage parlours pose a serious threat to the safety and dignity of women,” Bansal argued. He submitted that even after he had filed complaints several times, the authorities concerned have failed to act on them.

“The respondent police is directed to ensure that all steps are undertaken to prevent prostitution rings from being run under the garb of massage parlours,” the bench said while disposing of the PIL.

The bench also took note of Delhi Police’s affidavit claiming that necessary action is taken whenever information or complaint is received regarding prostitution rackets operating under the garb of massage parlours.

“Considering that the Delhi Police has been taking necessary actions, this court is of the opinion that no further orders are required to be passed in the present petition in light of the directions already issued by Respondent No. 1,” the bench said.

Delhi Police also told the court that all the necessary directions and instructions have been passed to all the DCPs to be on the lookout for massage parlours and also take appropriate legal action in case they notice any illegal activities taking place there.

“The operations of sex rackets and prostitution rings are in direct violation of Section 8 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956; they transgress upon the right to life under Articles 21 and go against the prohibition of trafficking under Article 23,” the petitioner had submitted.

