Delhi HC directs social media platforms to block judicial officer’s sexually explicit video

The Delhi High Court on late Wednesday night directed the Centre and social media platforms to ensure that the sexually explicit video of a judicial officer, which had gone viral on the internet on Tuesday, be not shared, distributed, forwarded or posted further.

Justice Yashwant Varma also asked for the video to be taken down and blocked from all ISPs, messaging platforms and social media platforms.

“Bearing in mind the sexually explicit nature of the contents of that video and taking into consideration the imminent, grave and irreparable harm that is likely to be caused to the privacy rights of the plaintiff an ad interim ex parte injunction is clearly warranted,” the court said.

The plea sought a permanent direction to restrain the social media platforms from publishing or telecasting the video in question. The court also observed that the provisions under Section 354C of IPC as well as Section 67A of the Information and Technology Act “would appear to be violated” if further circulation, sharing and distribution of the video wasn’t restrained.

The court will now hear the matter on December 9.

20221201-010403

