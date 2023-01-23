INDIA

Delhi HC dismisses journalist Raghav Bahl’s plea in ED’s money laundering case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected news website The Quint’s founder and journalist Raghav Bahl’s petition seeking quashing of Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) proceedings in a money laundering case against him.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed the plea observing that the investigation is not over yet and the petition is premature.

“The allegations are yet to reach the stage of trial. Whether there is generation of proceeds of crime or not is being investigated and for the said reason, the petition as of today is premature and is rejected,” he said.

The court also refused to quash the Lookout Circular (LOC) issued against Bahl.

Pertaining to the opening of LOC against Bahl, Justice Singh said that quashing the same will be “premature”, granting him liberty to file an application with supporting documents on when he wants to travel abroad, which shall be considered in accordance with law.

“The quashing of LOC at this stage will be premature, however, the petitioner has travelled in the past and needs to travel for work. Liberty of the petitioner to travel abroad in genuine case and for business cannot be curtailed,” the court noted.

The ED had initiated an inquiry based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax department for alleged non-disclosure of funds of around Rs 2.45 crore used for buying a property in London by Bahl.

The case was filed in 2019 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

20230123-130204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Two murder suspects killed in encounter by TN Police

    AAP’s Raghav Chadha writes to roll back Agnipath scheme

    Akshay joins ‘Ram Setu’ stunt team to design chase & action...

    Revelation & Reverences