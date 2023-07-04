The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition against a mandate rolled out by the AAP government for auto and taxi drivers of the national capital to wear a uniform.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Chaalak Shakti — a drivers’ union — turned down the petition and orally observed that it is a ‘gross misuse in the name of a PIL’.

The High Court had earlier noted that there is ambiguity on the issue in the permit conditions and the motor vehicle rules.

The bench had then granted time to the government to make it clear about the uniform colour — khaki or grey — prescribed for auto drivers in the city.

The petitioner had challenged the mandate and had alleged that such labelling was in violation of the Constitution.

It was earlier argued by the petitioner’s counsel that assigning a uniform limits their freedom of expression and also acts as a status symbol.

To this, the court had orally remarked that the idea behind a uniform is identification of those wearing it.

The counsel for the government had said that certain discipline has to be maintained concerning uniforms.

The plea stated that on not wearing uniforms, hefty challans upto Rs 20,000 were being imposed on drivers even though the law on the subject was ambiguous.

It was further alleged that there is complete ambiguity about the colour of uniform to be worn by auto drivers on duty as Rule 7 of Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules, 1993 prescribes khaki, whereas the state authorities’ permit conditions say grey.

The petition contended that there are so many shades of both khaki and grey, and since no particular shade had been mentioned, the enforcement authorities enjoyed a huge discretion about who they wanted to prosecute.

