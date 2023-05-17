INDIA

Delhi HC grants 5-day protection to Sameer Wankhede in Aryan Khan bribery case

NewsWire
0
2

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday provided protection to Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Mumbai, stopping his arrest in the Aryan Khan bribery case for five days.

Justice Vikas Mahajan passed the order on a plea filed by Wankhede.

“Consequently, Wankhede will not be required to appear at the CBI office tomorrow (on Thursday) for statement recording and and no coercive action to be taken against him until May 22,” the court said.

The interim relief from the high court comes as a respite for Wankhede, who sought protection against any adverse action.

In addition to this, the court has directed Wankhede to approach the Bombay High Court for further legal proceedings.

Wankhede has been accused of trying to extort Rs 25 crore from the family of Aryan Khan – the son of superstar Shahrukh Khan, through other members of the NCB and a few individuals. Later on, the amount was reduced to Rs 18 crore, and a token amount of Rs 50 lakh was reportedly paid.

DDG, NCB, Gyaneshwar Singh had submitted a report to the CBI on the basis of which the probe agency has lodged a case.

Singh had handed over the report to the CBI to file a case against Wankhede, then NCB Superintendent V.V. Singh, and then IO of the case Ashish Ranjan.

Wankhede, an IRS officer who is currently in DGTS Chennai, will have to appear before the CBI’s Mumbai zone office to get his statement recorded.

His cell phone was earlier seized by the CBI to retrieve data from it.

20230517-230203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India logs 10,725 new Covid cases, 36 deaths

    Recruitment scam: Staff audit likely in Bengal urban civic bodies

    State Cabinet approves Rajasthan Energy Conservation Building Code

    ‘I’ve witnessed such unbelievable events that most people find unbelievable’ (IANS...