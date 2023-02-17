INDIA

Delhi HC grants animal welfare board two weeks to respond to plea against illegal dog breeding

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted two weeks’ time to the Delhi Advisory Board for Animal Welfare (DABAW) to file response on a plea against illegal dog breeders, making sure that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, are complied with.

The court direction came after the counsel appearing for the petitioner submitted that the response has not been received yet.

While granting time, the court listed the matter for next hearing on May 12.

Earlier, the high court had asked DABAW to file a status report on the same.

The counsel representing DABAW had informed the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad that the status report had been prepared but it was not published on record.

The court had then granted two weeks’ time to DABAW to file the status report.

In the plea, it is mentioned that illegal dog breeding keep happening and no action is being taken by the state government, which has continuously failed to bring any illegal dog breeder to justice.

The plea alleged that none of the dog breeders from Delhi are registered with the state animal welfare board. While not complying with the rules, their commercial activities continue unregulated, in complete violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Dog Breeding and Marketing) Rules, 2017, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

“Under Article 51A(g), it is the fundamental duty of every citizen to have compassion for living creatures. Further, the right to health is recognised as an essential part of the right to life protected by Article 21,” the plea said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court in the Animal Welfare Board of India vs A. Nagaraja & Ors (2014) case had recognised that the interpretation of the right to live with dignity under Article 21 should be extended to the right of animals not to be treated cruelly.

20230217-171202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Man detained in Delhi for suspected link with Khalistani terrorist

    Phogat’s family meets Haryana CM, seeks CBI probe

    Lakhimpur farmers want case to be shifted out of UP

    1 killed, 11 hurt in Mumbai residential building crash