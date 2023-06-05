The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to a Nepalese national, detained in an espionage case for allegedly leaking critical information to Chinese intelligence agents, but not named in the FIR or found to have any confidential documents on him

Justice Vikas Mahajan stated that it would be useless to keep petitioner Sher Singh in custody and granted him bail with conditions. The court also noted that the investigation in the matter is over.

The petitioner has been detained since September 19, 2020, while the other co-accused, who are the prime accused, have been freed on default bail, according to the judge, who underlined that the allegations and defence would be put to the test during the trial.

The court said: “The investigation is complete and no further recovery has to be made from the petitioner. It is also not the case of the prosecution that the petitioner is a habitual offender or he is involved in any other case.”

“In view of the above, no useful purpose would be served in keeping the petitioner behind bars,” it added directing the petitioner to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The police opposed the petitioner’s request for bail on the grounds that the offences affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country and that he poses a flight risk because he is a citizen of Nepal.

Singh was granted bail, but the court also ordered him to turn in his passport and not leave the city without its prior permission.

20230605-183404