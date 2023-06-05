INDIA

Delhi HC grants bail to Nepalese national in espionage case

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to a Nepalese national, detained in an espionage case for allegedly leaking critical information to Chinese intelligence agents, but not named in the FIR or found to have any confidential documents on him

Justice Vikas Mahajan stated that it would be useless to keep petitioner Sher Singh in custody and granted him bail with conditions. The court also noted that the investigation in the matter is over.

The petitioner has been detained since September 19, 2020, while the other co-accused, who are the prime accused, have been freed on default bail, according to the judge, who underlined that the allegations and defence would be put to the test during the trial.

The court said: “The investigation is complete and no further recovery has to be made from the petitioner. It is also not the case of the prosecution that the petitioner is a habitual offender or he is involved in any other case.”

“In view of the above, no useful purpose would be served in keeping the petitioner behind bars,” it added directing the petitioner to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000 with one surety of the like amount.

The police opposed the petitioner’s request for bail on the grounds that the offences affect the sovereignty and integrity of the country and that he poses a flight risk because he is a citizen of Nepal.

Singh was granted bail, but the court also ordered him to turn in his passport and not leave the city without its prior permission.

20230605-183404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kumaraswamy to become ‘king’ as BJP, Cong trying to forge post-poll...

    Did Shailaja dig her own grave?

    Andhra asks Centre to prevail upon Telangana on Krishna waters

    Health clubs for girls in all educational institutions in UP