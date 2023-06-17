The Delhi High Court has granted 45 days interim bail to Ramesh Kakkar, the hotel owner accused in the murder case of New Delhi Municipal Council Estate officer Mohd Moin Khan.

On Kakkar requesting 90 days of interim bail due to his medical condition, Justice Vikas Mahajan, after reviewing the medical records that indicated the petitioner’s heart ailment and the need for surgical intervention, approved interim bail for 45 days.

The jail authorities had submitted a medical report too.

Kakkar’s medical report stated that he required several surgeries and had various medical conditions, including coronary artery disease, rheumatic heart disease, type-2 diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive airway disease, aortic valve replacement, anemia, IgA nephropathy, and related symptoms.

The court ordered Kakkar to furnish a bail bond and surety bond on Rs 20,000 each and imposed certain conditions, including not leaving Delhi without court permission, attending court hearings, providing a mobile number, and refraining from contacting witnesses or their family members.

The court also specified that the petitioner must provide records of the surgical procedures undergone during the interim bail period upon surrendering.

The defence argued that the state had taken the matter lightly despite the officer’s murder being linked to bribery denial. Khan was shot dead near his house in Jamia Nagar area on May 16, 2016.

