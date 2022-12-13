INDIA

Delhi HC grants time for filing responses on safety of district courts

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday heard the suo moto matter regarding the safety and security of district courts in Delhi in wake of the shocking murder of notorious gangster Jitender Singh Mann alias Gogi at the Rohini district court on September 24, 2021.

The bench has been informed that the city government has filed the status report including the minutes of the meeting held between the state government, the Bar Association and the Building Security Committee.

In view of the above, the bench has granted time to all the stakeholders to file their responses over the status report filed by the Delhi government and listed the matter for further hearing on April 26, 2023.

Two armed men posing as lawyers had killed gangster Gogi inside a courtroom before being gunned down by police personnel. Over 30 shots were fired.

