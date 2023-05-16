INDIA

Delhi HC issues contempt notice to lawyer accusing judge of dishonesty

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued criminal contempt of court notice to advocate Ravi Kumar and his client after they alleged that a single-judge bench had “dishonestly” passed an order against them.

Kumar and his client had filed two appeals against the single-judge’s order.

Before the division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma and Standing Counsel for Centre Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar apprised that the appeals state that the judge has dishonestly made an effort to favour the respondents.

However, after examining the appeals, the bench observed that such allegations being made against the judge is unfortunate and that those statements amount to contempt.

In it order, the bench said: “Let notice of contempt be issued to the petitioner and the counsel for making such type of reckless allegations against the learned single-judge which brings down the majesty of the court.”

The counsel urged the court to record his submission regarding a few rules in its order, but the bench said it would first take into account his response to the notice of contempt.

Following the conclusion of the arguments, the counsel asserted once more that the case had been decided dishonestly by a single judge and that, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, the use of the phrase “dishonest” does not constitute contempt.

The court has now listed the matter for May 29.

20230516-140205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A powerful, compassionate, timely account of rape victims

    K’taka police arrest thief who committed burglary to settle in Europe

    What’s new at Surajkund Craft Mela 2023?

    Trinamool Congress spent more money than BJP in Assembly polls