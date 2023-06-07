INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC issues new circular on judicial officers' dress code

The Delhi High Court has made amendments to the rule regarding the dress code for judicial officers in the district courts and practicing lawyers.

In accordance with the instructions from the Chief Justice and other judges, and to replace the previous Circular dated August 7, 2009, Rule 30 of the “Canons of Judicial Ethics” in the High Court Rules & Orders (Vol. IV) has been modified, as stated by the high court.

It emphasised that the attire of the Presiding Officer should be appropriate and reflect the dignity of their position.

The court stated that shorts and short-sleeved clothing are unsuitable for the Presiding Officers.

A resolution by the full court of the Delhi High Court stated that male judicial officers should wear a white shirt and a white band, a black coat, and grey or white trousers.

For female judicial officers, the resolution specified that they should wear a white or black blouse/shirt (full or half-sleeved), sarees in white or black or a combination thereof, pants/salwar kameez/long skirt in white, black or grey, a white collar (stiff or soft), a white band, and a full-sleeved black coat.

The circular also mentioned that the dress code for advocates would be as per the Bar Council of India Rules.

The original version of Rule 30 provided different dress codes for subordinate judges, magistrates, district and sessions judges, and lady judicial officers, among others.

