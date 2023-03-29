INDIA

Delhi HC issues notice in plea against clubs in Safdarjung Enclave residential area

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the stand of city authorities on a plea by a lawyer and BJP spokesperson seeking action against clubs and bars operating in a residential area in Safdarjung Enclave area.

Prashant Kumar Umrao’s contention is that these party places functioning in the residential area of Humayunpur Village, have become troublesome for the residents as well as those visiting nearby public places.

Advocates Vishal Rai and Achint Kumar appeared for Umrao.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Department of Excise, Entertainment, & Luxury Tax, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Police on the plea and asked the petitioner to also make the outlets concerned a party to the proceedings.

Counsel for Delhi government said that action has been taken on the issue and that the two bars, which were running without a licence, are currently not operating.

Umrao has claimed that people going to the bars live in a “severely drunken state” and become a threat of accidents for the residents, especially children and that residents often see them fighting, amounting to public nuisance.

Loud music and traffic also adds to it, hindering residents’ peace and blocking roads, limiting space for emergency vehicles to move in, he added.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on July 18.

