The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on the plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekar against punishment handed to him by jail authorities.

Starting from May 1 till 15, the jail authorities’ order stops him from meeting family, using phone and canteen facilities.

The alleged conman is lodged in the national capital’s Mandoli Jail.

It is Chandrashekhar’s prayer before the court to set aside and quash the order dated April 17 passed by the office of the Jail Deputy Superintendent of Prison, Mandoli and put a stay on it until the adjudication of the instant petition.

On Chandrashekhar’s plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the concerned jail authorities and even directed them to file a report on the same.

As Additional standing counsel Nandita Rao accepted the notice, the court listed the matter for next hearing on April 28.

It is Chandrashekhar’s case that two punishment tickets were issued to him without hearing him.

Appearing for the petitioner (Chandrashekhar), advocate Anant Malik argued that principle of natural justice is being violated and that it is a serious issue as the family of the petitioner’s mother resides in Bangalore.

There is an urgency and the punishment should be stayed, Malik said.

However, Rao opposed the submissions denying the urgency in the matter and that she would file a status report.

The plea said that the Jail Deputy Superintendent has arbitrarily, erroneously and without any application of mind, awarded two punishment tickets against the petitioner, depriving him of the canteen facility and the mulaqat/phone call facility for 15 days.

It is contended by the petitioner that these restricted facilities are the only ways to communicate with his aged mother, who is currently residing in Bangalore and cannot travel to meet his son (Chandrashekhar) due to her health conditions.

