The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the city government and the municipal corporation on a plea concerning poor living conditions at the Bhalswa resettlement colony near the Bhalswa landfill in Noert-West Delhi.

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the authorities and sought their response on colony’s inhabitants not being provided basic amenities like clean drinking water, drainage and sanitation, health and education services.

The plea mentioned that because of contaminated water and poor living conditions, the residents of the colony are facing serious skin ailments and trauma.

According to the plea, resettlement in Bhalswa was done between 2000 and 2002 from 11 places in Delhi’s Gautampuri Yamuna Pusta, East of Kailash Gadhi, Jahangirpuri, Gopalpur, Seelampur, Dakshinpuri, Preet Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Rohini, I.S.B.T. and Nizammuddin Barapula.

The plea filed by a person named Pushpa stated: “The purpose of resettlement is to ensure a better and systematic way of living for the resettled people. The resettlement by the government is done under a planned manner in any area where the very foundation is to provide essential and basic amenities to the resettled people.”

The plea stated that the people are living in inhumane conditions due to the negligence of legal duty of the respondent authorities.

The people of the Bhalswa resettlement colony along with the petitioner have been running from pillar to post to acquire basic essential amenities, but no remedy has been rendered to them, it added.

The court listed the matter for next hearing on April 18.

