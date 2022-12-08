INDIA

Delhi HC issues notice to Ashneer Grover on BharatPe’s plea

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice and summons to BharatPe’s former managing director Ashneer Grover and his kins in a plea filed by BharatPe — an online money transaction platform — seeking orders to restrain them from making defamatory statements against the company, and other reliefs.

BharatPe has filed an interim relief application seeking disclosure of assets of Grover and his family members, and an interim injunction restraining them from making defamatory/derogatory statements about the fintech company, its directors, employees and/or publicising the same.

The application also seeks direction to defendants to delete/remove within a period of five days all statements, tweets, social media posts, books, re-tweets, hashtags, videos, press conferences, interviews, comments, etc., made against the company and orders granting liberty to BharatPe to approach all social media platforms, media organisations, publications, websites, blogs, etc., to seek deletion/removal of all such material.

Single-judge Justice Navin Chawla gave Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain and others, two-week time to file replies.

BharatPe approached the High Court months after Grover and his wife were expelled from the company over allegations of misappropriation of funds.

In its suit, BharatPe has claimed damages worth Rs 88.67 crore from Grover, his wife, and his brother under various heads including a claim for payment made against the invoices of non-existent vendors, a claim for penalty paid to GST authorities, payments made to vendors purportedly providing recruitment services, payments made to a furnishings company; payments for personal expenditures and damages for loss of reputation to the company caused by tweets and other statements made by them.

Claiming BharatPe’s investigations illegal, Grover had also initiated arbitration before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) only to lose the dispute and was sacked from the company days later.

BharatPe’s counsel Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi showed the court tweets posted by Grover and his family members following his dismissal.

Counsel for Grover claimed that the suit was not served on his client.

Justice Chawla has listed the matter for January 2023.

20221208-141604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thrikkakara: Is the real battle between two Kannur veterans?

    BJP MP asks L-G to hold meet on water-logging in Delhi

    Centre dropped PTN link project to avoid displacement of tribals: Gujarat...

    Odisha man awarded life imprisonment for ISI links