Delhi HC issues notice to police on bail plea of conman Sukesh’s wife

NewsWire
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to the police on a bail plea filed by Leena Maria Paulose, wife of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case.

Paulose had moved the HC on December 10 seeking bail in the case registered by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police.

A single-judge bench Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the police to file a response within six weeks’ time while listing the matter for the next hearing in January 2023.

The EOW had registered an FIR against Chandrashekhar last year.

It filed a charge sheet naming 14 accused, including Chandrashekhar, Paulose, and others under various sections of IPC and provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Chandrashekhar had allegedly defrauded the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh of Rs 200 crore.

He had cheated their wives Aditi Singh and Japna Singh worth several crores by posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry and ensuring he would secure bail for their husbands.

According to EOW, Leena, Sukesh, and others used the Hawala routes, creating Shell companies to park the money earned from swindling.

