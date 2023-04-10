A Delhi High Court judge on Monday recused herself from hearing a plea moved by the AIADMK and its interim General Secretary K. Palaniswami seeking directions for updation of its records with the Election Commission.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba M. Singh listed the matter for hearing on April 12 before another bench.

“Subject to orders of the Hon’ble Chief Justice, list this matter before another bench,” she said.

The AIADMK has sought that the court direct the EC to consider its representations and upload the latest amended by-laws dated July 11, 2022, in its records. The political party has claimed that owing to certain internal disputes pending in the party, the EC has acted contrary to the settled legal principles.

The AIADMK, in the plea, states that the inaction of the EC to upload the latest by-laws on the website will seriously impact its democratic fabric as a recognised political party having significant presence in Karnataka as it will be unable to participate in the elections.

“The inaction will only cause severe disruption of the activities of the Petitioner Party which will, in turn, have a serious bearing on the democratic principles of the nation,” the plea states.

It has further been submitted that the EC’s inaction to upload the amended records will lead to a situation where AIADMK will not be able to put up a candidate or carry out any other administrative function.

“The inaction of the EC is causing grave prejudice and hardship not only to the AIADMK party but also to the primary members of AIADMK party and the entire citizenry of state of Tamil Nadu for the reason that absolute strangers to the AIADMK party are representing themselves as Coordinators and other office bearers of party. They are also appointing various unknown persons to the posts of AIADMK party and such impersonation cannot be allowed in a vibrant democracy,” the plea adds.

An application has been filed by former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O. Panneerselvam seeking intervention in the matter, the court was told.

The plea was moved after the announcement of the schedule for elections in Karnataka.

