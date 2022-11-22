INDIA

Delhi HC junks Future’s plea to stall proceedings before S’pore tribunal

NewsWire
0
6

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday turned down a plea by the Kishore Biyani-led Future Group seeking to terminate the arbitration proceedings initiated by e-commerce giant Amazon before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Justice C. Hari Shankar said the arbitration the before SIAC will continue and did not express any opinion on the merits of the arguments in the matter.

The legal battle between Amazon and Future Group was going on for over two years in various courts in India and in Singapore following a 24,713-crore deal to sell the latter’s retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing assets to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd.

The Future Retail-Reliance Retail deal has been called off by Reliance Industries.

On November 17, the Supreme Court also expressed its discontent with the Future Group for attempting to defeat its order and intending to stall the proceedings before the Singapore tribunal in connection with the dispute.

Expressing concern, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud told senior advocate K.V. Viswanathan, representing the Future Group, that the intention of his client is to defeat the arbitration, and that it is stultifying the order of this court.

“All ploys by well-heeled parties to delay the arbitration proceeding. Your client is trying to be too clever by half,” the bench had said.

20221122-125009

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NAL rolls out new trainer aircraft Hansa

    Amid BoJo’s visit, China hopes India will engage but maintain distance...

    Falling stars, failing films (IANS Column: B-Town)

    Civic body liable to pay Rs 2k solatium per month, SC...