The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain the appeal moved by Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali challenging the lower court order denying him bail in a terror funding case last year.

Watali’s plea seeking bail on the basis of the Covid-19 outbreak and his health condition was listed before a division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal.

Pointing out the status report, the court said the petitioner was being regularly treated and was also receiving prescribed medicines and that his condition was stable and satisfactory.

It was also considered the fact that the appellant was in custody in his own home.

“The appeal challenging the order dated May 15, 2021, declining bail to the appellant is rendered infructuous and is dismissed accordingly,” the bench said while rejecting his plea.

Watali among Kashmiri separatist leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, former MLA Rashid Engineer, Bitta Karate, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Avatar Ahmad Shah, Naeem Khan, Bashir Ahmed Bhat, alias Peer Saifullah, and several others have been framed under the charges of criminal conspiracy, waging war against the country and other unlawful activities.

He was charged under Sections 120B, 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 13,16,17,18,20,38,39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the allegations against him is transferring money to the separatist leaders.

He was allegedly receiving funds for transfer from Hafiz Saeed, the head of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.

