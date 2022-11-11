INDIA

Delhi HC junks PIL against appointment of Justice Chandrachud as CJI

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud.

Hearing the matter, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma observed that the PIL is “publicity oriented” and dismissed it after imposing a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner.

“The present petition has been filed only to gain publicity without there being any material,” the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, observed.

Seeking a stay on the appointment of the new CJI, the petitioner argued that the appointment was “against the provisions of the Constitution”.

On November 2, the Supreme Court also dismissed a similar petition seeking to restrain Justice Chandrachud from taking oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

Dismissing the plea, the apex court had noted that “no reason to entertain the petition” and it is “misconceived”.

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Chandrachud as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

The ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit, Supreme Court judges and other dignitaries.

On October 11, former Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit named Justice Chandrachud, the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, as his successor. Justice Lalit retired on November 8.

Justice Chandrachud is the son of former Supreme Court judge Y.V. Chandrachud, who was the longest serving CJI for being in office for about seven years and four months between 1978 to 1985. During his tenure, Justice Chandrachud overturned two judgments of his father — which were related to adultery and the right to privacy.

