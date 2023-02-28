A division bench of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said it will hear an appeal filed by Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, who was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) conspiracy case, on March 24.

Before the bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Talwant Singh, Bhat’s counsel submitted that the present case is related to the same FIR, RC, and order passed by the bench in other connected appeals and requested that the matter be re-notified along with the connected appeals.

Noting which, the bench re-notified the matter for March 24 along with the similar appeals.

“Let the matter be re-notified along with the connected appeals before us,” it added.

On November 28, 2022, a special NIA court had handed life imprisonment to Bhat with four others after convicting them under Sections 121 A, 120 B of the IPC, Sections 18, 38, 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 4, 5 of the Explosives Substances Act.

In January this year, the bench had issued notice to NIA in an appeal filed by the four convicts namely, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Mehraj-Ud-din Chopan and Sajad Ahmad Khan.

The case pertains to criminal conspiracy by JeM leaders, namely Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, brother of Maulana Masood Azhar, based in Pakistan, to recruit persons to carry out terrorist acts in different parts of India.

A large number of Pakistan-trained terrorists, weapons and explosives trainers of JeM had illegally infiltrated into Indian territory after crossing the border, with the help of their associates based in different states.

All the accused, especially Bilal Mir and Muzaffar Bhat, had carried out reconnaissance of targets, arranged hideouts and had provided logistical support to terrorists to carry out terror attacks in India.

Sajad Ahmad Khan had been sent to Delhi to carry out reconnaissance of important targets and to establish a hideout in the national capital.

The main aim was to identify, radicalize and recruit youth, impart them training in handling of weapons and explosives and fieldcraft and raise funds, procure weapons etc. in order to execute their nefarious designs.

20230228-132402