Delhi HC moved for CBI probe into Gargi College molestations

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) A Supreme Court advocate on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into the alleged molestation of female students during the annual cultural festival of Delhi University’s all women Gargi College here last week.

Petitioner and advocate M.L. Sharma had filed the petition before the apex court but a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant declined to hear it and asked him to move the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court had observed that the Delhi High Court could pass order similar in the nature to the Telangana High Court, where the court directed to preserve the electronic evidence in the police encounter case.

Sharma, in his plea, sought the court’s direction to the investigating agency to probe, seize all video and CCTV recording of cameras surrounding Gargi campus (inside and outside), arrest all accused person, including the political leaders behinds this planned criminal conspiracy, and file their report before the court for further action and prosecution under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code to provide complete justice to the girl students who are victim of such heinous crime.

He had contended that he apprehended the electronic evidence connected with the matter might be destroyed or tampered with.

