Delhi HC moved to bring back Indian students from Iran

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre’s response over a plea seeking evacuation of Indian students studying in Iran at the earliest in wake of spreading coronavirus in the country.

The matter was mentioned on Monday before Chief Justice D.N. Patel, who listed the matter before a bench of Justice I.S. Mehta who issued notice to the Centre and slated the matter for hearing on March 11.

The petition was filed by parents of Indian students studying in Iran through social justice lawyer Fozia Rahman.

The plea stated that though the Indian students in Iran have not been affected but there is still a life threat due to spreading of coronavirus and hence, they should return to their home country.

Also seeking to ensure safety of Indian Students studying in Iran, the petitioner has sought adequate travel arrangements for these students through aeroplanes, ships, cruise ships or any other appropriate and feasible mode of transport. It also sought appropriate directions to provide humanitarian assistance to the Indian students in Iran.

