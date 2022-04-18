INDIA

Delhi HC notice on plea for e-banking access to visually impaired

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on a plea seeking directions to form a committee in relation to the digital banking services for the access of visually impaired persons.

Seeking the stand of the respondents also including the Reserve Bank of India and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, the division bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, slated the matter for May 26.

The bench also directed the respondents to suggest the names of the persons who could head such a committee.

As per the petitioner George Abraham, claiming to be a social worker, it was stated that some financial services used by the public such as digital payment wallets or vendor card payment machines appear to offer no access whatsoever for visually impaired persons.

It further stated that a committee with members from the department of social justice, professors of IIT with expertise in software design and people who are visually challenged can guide the Court.

The petitioner said such an approach will guarantee the 12 million blind people and 50 million visually impaired persons in India under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and Sections 3(1), 13(1) and (2), and 42 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

