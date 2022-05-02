INDIA

Delhi HC notice to Centre on PIL for uniform education system up to Class 12

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) moved by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay seeking directions for a uniform education system, common syllabus, and common curriculum in the mother language, up to Class 12 for all students in the country.

Issuing notice to the respondents — the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Social Justice, Delhi government, CBSE and CISCE, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla said the responses to be filed within six weeks.

Further, the hearing in the matter was posted for August 30.

During the course of the hearing, the bench said the counter-affidavits should reflect the policy that the respondents have adopted in the 2011 Supreme Court verdict in the State of Tamil Nadu and Ors V.K. Shyam Sunder and Ors, in which it was noted that a common syllabus and curriculum is required in light of the Article 21A read with articles 14 and 15 of the constitution and to ensure that there is no discrimination.

The petitioner BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay submitted that “different syllabus and curriculum by CBSE, ISCE and state Board is arbitrary and contrary to Articles 14, 15, 16, 21, 21A, 38, 39, 46.

According to the plea, the syllabus and curriculum is common for all entrance examinations viz. JEE, BITSAT, NEET, MAT, NET, NDA, CU-CET, CLAT, AILET, SET, KVPY, NEST, PO, SCRA, NIFT, AIEED, NATA, CEPT, etc.

“But, the syllabus and curriculum of CBSE, ICSE and State Board are totally different. Thus, students don’t get equal opportunity in the spirit of Articles 14-16. Education Mafias are very powerful and have a very strong syndicate. They influence rules regulations, policies & examinations.

“The bitter truth is that School Mafias don’t want One Nation-One Education Board, Coaching Mafias don’t want One Nation-One Syllabus and Book Mafias do not want NCERT books in all schools. That’s why the Uniform Education System up to the 12th standard has not been implemented yet,” it stated.

The petitioner submitted that the present education system is not only dividing the society among EWS, BPL, MIG, HIG, Elite Class but also against ‘socialism secularism fraternity unity and integrity of the nation’. Moreover, it doesn’t provide equal opportunity to all students as the syllabus-curriculum of CBSE, ICSE & State Board are totally different.

