The Delhi High Court has intervened in the case of a woman athlete who was deemed unfit for the position of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable under the sports quota (weightlifting) due to a tattoo on her right forearm and hand.

In response to a petition filed by weighlifter Davinder Kaur, a bench of Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Mini Pushkarna has directed authorities to conduct a fresh medical examination.

Davinder Kaur, who was already serving as a constable in the CRPF, claimed that the tattoo in question has been removed.

Earlier this year, Davinder Kaur had participated in the recruitment procedure for the position of head constable (GD) in the weightlifting (59 kg) category under the sports quota. However, her eligibility was called into question due to the presence of the tattoo, resulting in her being declared unfit for the role.

The petitioner’s lawyer, K.K. Sharma, argued in court that the tattoo has been removed and requested an opportunity for the petitioner to participate in the examination.

To ensure fairness, the court has directed the respondents to reevaluate the petitioner’s case by the newly formed medical board within four weeks.

It said that if the petitioner is deemed fit by the medical board, she will be allowed to proceed with the further selection process.

“However, if the petitioner is found unfit, the decision will be considered final and binding,” the court said in its order.

The petitioner, who is a recognised weightlifter in the CRPF under the sports quota for weightlifting in the 59-kg category, made these claims in her petition.

According to the petitioner’s statement in her plea, she became a constable or GD in the CRPF through the sports quota, specifically in the weightlifting discipline.

“Throughout her tenure in the force, she has actively participated in CRPF competitions and achieved significant success, earning numerous medals in the 59 kg weightlifting category. Furthermore, she proudly represented India in the 2019 Commonwealth Senior Weightlifting Championship, which took place in Apia, Samoa, from July 6 to July 15, 2019,” as per the petition.

