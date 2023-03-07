The Delhi High court on Tuesday allowed a woman undergo termination of 27-week pregnancy, after the foetus was found to suffer from cardiac abnormality.

A single-judge bench of Justice Pratibha M. Singh passed the direction after perusing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s medical board report, recommending termination.

Justice Singh directed the petitioner woman to be admitted at the AIIMS on March 9.

A six-member medical board constituted at the AIIMS filed the report report.

On Monday, the AIIMS informed the court that the medical examination of a 32-year-old woman seeking termination of a 27-week abnormal pregnancy is being carried out.

Through an interim report, AIIMS had informed Justice Singh that the petitioner woman was examined and more exams are being conducted.

After noting down the submissions, the judge had directed it to file a final report.

Last week, the court had directed it to constitute a medical board to examine the petitioner.

The woman sought termination of pregnancy after some abnormality was detected in the foetus via ultrasound.

“Considering the nature of abnormality let the AIIMS constitute a medical board,” the bench had said.

The court had referred the case to a foetal medicine expert after noting the ultrasound result dated February 17.

On February 25, a cardiac abnormality was found and the court perused the report.

The woman sought HC’s intervention in passing directions to conduct medical termination of her pregnancy under Section 3(2B), Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971 (as amended by the MTP Amendment Act, 2021).

20230307-192405