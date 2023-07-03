The Delhi High Court on Monday posted for July 27 a plea by a right-wing group challenging the certification granted to the film ‘Adipurush’ under the Cinematograph Act of 1952.

The movie, directed by Om Raut, released nationwide on June 16 and the plea filed as a PIL claims that the characters in the film deviate from the portrayal of these religious figures in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

A division bench of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula adjourned the matter.

On June 21, the vacation bench of Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju and Justice Amit Mahajan had refused urgent hearing of the plea.

During the hearing, petitioner, Hindu Sena president Vishnu Gupta’s counsel had sought for urgent listing.

“I am seeking the listing of the plea today or on Friday, because there are many controversial scenes in the movie,” the counsel had said.

“When the teaser of the movie was released there was an outcry, the director promised to remove parts, but it wasn’t removed, similarly when the trailer of the movie was released it happened again, they promised again. Currently, it hinges the international relations, even Nepal has banned the movie”, the counsel had further contended.

However, the vacation bench had refused the urgent listing of the matter. “You are well aware in advance of the release of the film. If it has already released what are you restraining?” Justice Ganju had remarked orally.

The PIL had also sought directions for the removal or correction of alleged objectionable scenes. It is the petitioner’s case that the movie “offends the sentiments” of the Hindu community by presenting the religious characters in “an inaccurate and inappropriate manner” that goes against the descriptions found in the works of authors like Maharishi Valmiki and Tulsidas.

The petition argues that the portrayal of characters such as Ravana (played by Saif Ali Khan) and Lord Hanuman in the film is completely divorced from Indian civilisation.

“The bearded look of Ravana’s character played by Saif Ali Khan in the film is hurting the sentiments of Hindu community as the Hindu Brahmin Ravana is shown making a ghastly face in a wrong manner which is an absolute insult to Hindu civilisation, Hindu religious figures, idols, ideals, etc.,” the plea alleges.

The petition also claims that the “inaccurate” depiction of Hindu religious characters has garnered criticism and resentment from across the country, including from actors who have portrayed these characters in Ramanand Sagar’s ‘Ramayana’.

“The hair style, beard, moustache and dressing manner, including appearances are well defined as per the image created in those epics. Any variation of these images by the film producers and directors and actors would certainly hurt the sentiments of worshipers, devotees and religious believers,” the petition claims.

The movie stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in the leading roles of Lord Ram, Sita, and Ravana, respectively.

2023070333151