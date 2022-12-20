The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the bail plea of jailed Aam Aadmi Party Minister Satyendar Jain’s bail plea for hearing on January 5, 2023.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was expected to hear Jain and the two co-accused’s (Ankush Jain & Vaibhav Jain) pleas challenging trial court’s order denying them bail in a money laundering case. All three were denied bail on November 17 by Special Judge Vikas Dhull.

The High Court on December 1, had sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Jain’s bail plea in the case. Justice Sharma had directed the ED to file its response within two weeks.

On December 12, the High Court issued notice to the ED on bail pleas filed by Jain’s co-accused Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain.

The ED filed a charge sheet before a court against Satyendar Jain and others in connection with the case on July 27. It was alleged that Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Delhi government, during the period from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Jain was placed under arrest on May 30, by the central agency under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of the FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in 2017 under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the PC Act, 1988 against the Minister, his wife Poonam Jain, and Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain, and Ankush Jain.

A charge sheet was filed by the CBI on December 3, 2018, against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and other accused.

Earlier, the ED had provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to companies beneficially owned and controlled by Jain on March 31, 2022.

20221220-131804