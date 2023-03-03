INDIALIFESTYLE

Delhi HC refuses to hear plea against AWBI’s Cow Hug Day withdrawal notice

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to hear a plea against the Animal Welfare Board India (AWBI)’s decision to withdraw its notification for celebration of the Cow Hug Day on February 14, which is Valentine’s Day too.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said that it cannot give directions and remarked: “How can the court say that you celebrate cow hug day on Valentine’s Day?”

The judge said that it is not fair of her to interfere with Article 226 of the Indian Constitution and that the celebration of any particular event by the AWBI is in the domain of the board and the government only.

This stems back to an appeal issued by AWBI on February 6 urging people to hug cows on Valentine’s Day as it would bring happiness and positivity.

The AWBI had said: “In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy.”

After the announcement received heavy trolling, the AWBI withdrew it on February 10.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for the celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI order read.

