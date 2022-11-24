WORLD

Delhi HC refuses to quash order framing money laundering charges against Tahir Hussain

The Delhi High court on Thursday turned down former Aam Aaadmi Party (AAP) leader Tahir Hussains petition on the money laundering charges against him in the 2020 North-east Delhi riots.

“The petition and the accompanying applications are declined,” said Justice Anu Malhotra.

A detailed order is awaited.

Hussain is in the eye of storm for his role in money laundering and funding the anti-CAA protests and organising riots in northeast Delhi in February 2020.

An ED official had earlier said that the case was registered based on multiple FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are scheduled offences under the PMLA.

The official had said that during the probe it was found that companies owned or controlled by Hussain and his relatives transferred huge amounts of money to dubious entities, which were returned by them in cash.

“The cash received by Hussain was used to fuel the anti-CAA protests and Delhi riots. The probe also revealed the involvement of Hussain and his companies in the illegal laundering of money in the past too,” the ED said in its chargesheet filed in October 2020.

The ED had conducted searches at Hussain and his family members’ residential and business premises in Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida on June 23 which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and evidence, including fake invoices which were used for fraudulent transfer of money.

Besides this, he is also the main accused in the case pertaining to “conspiracy” to incite violence.

In February 2020, clashes between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiralled out of control, leaving 53 people dead and 748 injured.

