INDIA

Delhi HC restrains AAP leaders from making defamatory claims against BJP’s Shyam Jaju

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh, Durgesh Pathak, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Dilip Kumar Pandey to refrain from making defamatory allegations against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Shyam Jaju and his son.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla was hearing a defamation suit filed by Jaju wherein he has claimed that the AAP leaders in a press conference dated January 22 had said that Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta and Jaju’s son had made illegal earnings through a company named Majboot Solutions Private Limited.

A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla while passing an interim order directed the AAP leaders to remove all the posts on social media concerning the matter.

The court held that a prima facie case was made out for grant of interim relief.

The order said: “Defendants 1-4 are directed to take down the defamatory content relating to the plaintiffs within 2 days failing which the defendants 5-17 (social media intermediaries and digital portals) shall remove them after notice. Defendants are further directed to restrain themselves from publishing or disseminating any further defamatory content against the plaintiffs.”

Jaju had earlier sent a legal notice to the AAP leaders urging them to take back the allegations made against his son and take down all social media references to the same.

20230224-122603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

    Anumol wraps up shooting for Tamil web series ‘Ayali’; pens long...

    Wholesome entertainers to watch with family on OTT

    Why not create National Elephant Conservation Authority, SC asks Centre